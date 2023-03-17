Theme
Protesters walk past the City Hall during a demonstration on a 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul in Calais, on March 15, 2023. France faces another day of strikes over highly contested pension reforms which President appears on the verge of pushing through despite months of protests. As the legislation enters the final stretch in parliament, trade unions are set to make another attempt to pressure the government and lawmakers into rejecting the proposed hike in the retirement age to 64. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
Protesters walk past the City Hall during a demonstration on the 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government’s proposed pensions overhaul in Calais, on March 15, 2023. (AFP)

Opposition lawmakers file no-confidence motion over French pension reform

AFP, Paris
French opposition lawmakers Friday filed a no-confidence motion against President Emmanuel Macron’s government after it imposed a contested pensions reform by decree, the leader of an independent parliamentary group said.

“The vote on this motion will allow us to get out on top of a deep political crisis,” said the head of the so-called Liot group Bertrand Pancher, whose motion was co-signed by members of the broad left-wing NUPES coalition.

