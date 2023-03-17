Theme
ميغ-29 (أ ف ب)
A file photo shows two planes of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Polish, Slovak jets delivered to Ukraine will be ‘destroyed’: Kremlin

AFP
Published: Updated:
The Kremlin said Friday that fighter jets given to Ukraine by Poland and Slovakia would be destroyed, and repeated that Western arms deliveries to Kyiv would not change Russia’s military aims.

“The supply of this military equipment – as we have repeatedly said – will not change the outcome of the special military operation... Of course, all this equipment will be destroyed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, using the official term for Moscow’s military intervention.

Earlier on Friday, Slovakia’s government said it approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government. Slovakia no longer uses the jets.

Polish MiG-29 to Ukraine ‘does not change’ US opposition to sending jets: White House

