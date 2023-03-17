Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on Friday. Slovakia no longer uses the jets.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member country to agree to fulfill the Ukrainian government’s persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

On Thursday, Poland’s president said his country would give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets.

President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days and others that need servicing and would be supplied later.

Read more:

Xi to visit Russia next week as Beijing touts plan to end Ukraine war

Polish MiG-29 to Ukraine ‘does not change’ US opposition to sending jets: White House

Situation in Bakhmut ‘difficult’ as Kyiv shows no signs of retreating: Official