Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 5, 2020 shows President Bashar al-Assad speaking during an interview with Russia Today in Damascus. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 5, 2020 shows President Bashar al-Assad speaking during an interview with Russia Today in Damascus. (AFP)

US, Europe powers demand Assad be held to account on Syrian uprising anniversary

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

France, Germany, Britain and the US marked the 12th anniversary of the Syrian uprising with a joint call to hold the Assad regime responsible for atrocities.

The four countries said they would not normalize relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government nor fund reconstruction in the country “until there is authentic and enduring progress towards a political solution.”

Some 500,000 Syrian civilians have been killed since the uprising, and amid widespread suffering and the displacement of millions, another 10,000 died in the massive earthquakes that struck in early February.

“We remain committed to supporting Syrian civil society and ending the human rights violations and abuses the Syrian people have suffered -- from the Assad regime and others -- long before the earthquakes struck,” the four countries said in a statement.

“The international community must work together to hold the Assad regime and all perpetrators of abuses, violations, and atrocities accountable,” they said.

“The ongoing conflict has created a permissive environment for terrorists and drug traffickers to exploit, further threatening regional stability,” they added.

The call came a day after Assad travelled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping to ease strains between the Syrian leader and neighboring Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has sent Turkish troops into northern Syria.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Syria’s Assad using deadly earthquake as chance to shed his ‘pariah’ status: Analysts

Egypt FM to visit Syria, Turkey for first time in decade since ties with both soured

Syria’s Assad expresses his support for Russia in war in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size