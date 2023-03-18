Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted late Friday and continued to spew hot ash and other volcanic material on Saturday.
Footage of flaming lava pouring out of the crater and a tall column of hot cloud rising 1,300 metres into the air was taken by the government-run Merapi Volcano Observatory on Friday night.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The volcano continued to spew hot ash and hot lava was visible on Saturday.
“Residents should anticipate the disruption due to the volcanic ash from Mount Merapi eruption and please be on alert for the danger of volcanic mudflow, especially when it rains around Merapi,” the country’s volcanology agency said in a statement Saturday.
Merapi also erupted last week, sending volcanic material 9,600 feet (3,000 metres) above the summit.
Volcanic ash rain blanketed at least eight villages near the volcano after last week’s eruption.
Volcanologists said last week the volcano is experiencing its most active phase since 2021.
Merapi has been at the second-highest level alert since 2020 following increased volcanic activity and authorities established a restricted zone of seven kilometres from the summit.
The volcano’s last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 residents.
It was Merapi’s most powerful eruption since 1930 when about 1,300 people were killed. An eruption in 1994 left about 60 people dead.
Read more:
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, covers villages in ash
-
Indonesia Semeru volcano erupts again, rescuers flee search locationIndonesia’s mount Semeru erupted twice Thursday, belching a massive column of ash into the sky followed by a flow of lava that sent hundreds of ... World News
-
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano alert raised to highest level: AgencyIndonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted Sunday spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano’s alert status to the ... World News
-
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, covers villages in ashIndonesia’s Mount Merapi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, spewing out smoke and ash that blanketed villages near the ... World News