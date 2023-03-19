At least 17 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

At least 17 people were killed and up to 25 were injured Sunday in Bangladesh after a bus smashed through a highway fence and plunged into a roadside ditch, according to police.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8:00 am (0200 GMT) and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway, sending the bus tumbling 30 feet (10 meters) into the ditch.
“Seventeen people have died in the accident. The injured were sent to hospitals in the region,” local police chief Masud Alam told AFP after the crash in the southern district of Shibchar.
Road accidents are frequent in Bangladesh due to old and badly maintained vehicles and roads, as well as poorly trained drivers.
A highway accident monitor said a record 9,951 people were killed in road accidents in Bangladesh last year.
Read more:
Bangladesh panel says fire at Rohingya camps ‘planned sabotage’
Bangladesh seeks extended oil credit from Saudi Arabia
-
Russia seeks direct ruble payment system with BangladeshRussia is seeking a direct payment system in rubles with Bangladesh to settle repayment of a loan for building a nuclear power plant as Western ... World News
-
Bangladesh panel says fire at Rohingya camps ‘planned sabotage’A fire that left thousands of Rohingya Muslims homeless in Bangladesh camps was a “planned act of sabotage”, a panel investigating the blaze said on ... World News
-
Eleven killed in Bangladesh office building blastEleven people were killed and dozens more injured in Bangladesh’s capital after an explosion inside an office building in a bustling commercial ... World News