Drones over Black Sea show US involvement in conflict against Russia: Kremlin
US drone flights over the Baltic Sea are a sign of direct US involvement in conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Last week, a US drone crashed into the sea after being interepted by Russian fighter planes.
“It is quite obvious what these drones are doing, and their mission is not at all a peaceful mission to ensure the safety of shipping in international waters,” Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as say-ing in a TV interview.
“And in fact, we are talking about the direct involvement of the op-erators of these drones in the conflict, and against us.”
