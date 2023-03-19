Theme

A Russian Su-27 military aircraft dumps fuel while flying towards a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video released by the Pentagon. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Drones over Black Sea show US involvement in conflict against Russia: Kremlin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US drone flights over the Baltic Sea are a sign of direct US involvement in conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Last week, a US drone crashed into the sea after being interepted by Russian fighter planes.

“It is quite obvious what these drones are doing, and their mission is not at all a peaceful mission to ensure the safety of shipping in international waters,” Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as say-ing in a TV interview.

“And in fact, we are talking about the direct involvement of the op-erators of these drones in the conflict, and against us.”

