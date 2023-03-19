Drones over Black Sea show US involvement in conflict against Russia: Kremlin

US drone flights over the Baltic Sea are a sign of direct US involvement in conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Last week, a US drone crashed into the sea after being interepted by Russian fighter planes.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“It is quite obvious what these drones are doing, and their mission is not at all a peaceful mission to ensure the safety of shipping in international waters,” Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as say-ing in a TV interview.



“And in fact, we are talking about the direct involvement of the op-erators of these drones in the conflict, and against us.”

Read more:

US Pentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident

US resumes surveillance drone flights over Black Sea after Russia intercept

Putin visited Mariupol city at night ‘as befits a thief’: Ukraine defense ministry