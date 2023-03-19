Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip this month
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China this month, his office said on Sunday, the first time a former or current Taiwanese leader has visited since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949.
Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ma’s office said that he would visit China from March 27 to April 7 and go to the cities of Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing, and Shanghai.
Read more: Taiwan presidential candidate pledges to protect against China
-
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'poison' of aid from ChinaTaiwan warned Honduras on Thursday not to be tempted by the “poison” of aid from China no matter how indebted it was and ruled out getting involved in ... World News
-
Taiwan presidential candidate pledges to protect against ChinaThe candidate likely to represent the ruling party at Taiwan’s next presidential election, Vice President William Lai, pledged on Wednesday to protect ... World News
-
Taiwan unveils portable attack drone amid rising China tensionsTaiwan unveiled its first portable attack drone on Tuesday, an unmanned aerial vehicle similar to a US model used in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, ... World News
-
UK approves increased submarine-related exports to Taiwan, risking angering ChinaBritain approved a sharp increase in exports of submarine parts and technology last year to Taiwan as it upgrades its naval forces, a move that could ... World News
-
Taiwan says defense spending to focus on readying for ‘total blockade’ by ChinaTaiwan’s defense spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a “total blockade” by China, including parts for F-16 fighters ... World News
-
Taiwan says won’t allow ‘repeated provocations’ from ChinaTaiwan will not allow “repeated provocations” from China, the island’s defense minister said on Tuesday, when asked about Beijing’s possible reaction ... World News