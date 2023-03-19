Man stabbed to death after fight on a carousel at a German funfair

Officials shut down a large funfair in western Germany on Sunday after a man was stabbed to death on a carousel.
Police said the 31-year-old victim and another man got into a fight while riding a carousel at the fair in Münster, a city of around 300,000, on Saturday evening.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the victim died on the scene.
According to police, the two men did not know each other before-hand.
Police are still searching for the suspect and another man who was with him at the time of the attack, both of whom fled.
Sunday was slated to be the final day of the fair, but city officials chose to end it early “out of respect for the victim,” Markus Lewe, Münster’s mayor, said in a statement.
The fair, known as the Send, is held three times a year in Münster. According to the organizers’ website, it draws up to a million visitors annually.
Read more: Afghan brothers get life terms for killing sister in Germany
-
Weapons found in raid on suspected extremist in GermanyGerman investigators said Friday that they seized weapons, including three hand grenades and a crossbow, from the home of a suspected anti-government ... World News
-
Eighty-one year old man shoots, wounds teenager, self in GermanyGerman police say an 81-year-old man shot a teenager in the northern town of Bramsche before turning the firearm on himself.An 81-year-old man shot a ... World News
-
Afghan brothers get life terms for killing sister in GermanyA German court on Thursday sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her “modern” ... World News
-
Children hit by train in Germany, one killed: AuthoritiesA child was killed, and another was seriously injured on Thursday after they were hit by a train along a railway line in the western German town of ... World News