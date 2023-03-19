Putin visited Mariupol city at night ‘as befits a thief’: Ukraine defense ministry

Ukraine’s defense ministry said Sunday that President Vladimir Putin’s surprise visit to the port city of Mariupol, which fell under Russian control last year, took place during the night “as befits a thief.”

“As befits a thief, Putin visited Ukrainian Mariupol, under the cover of night. First, it is safer. Also, darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and keeps the city his army completely destroyed and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin make surprise trip to Ukraine’s Mariupol, first to occupied Donbas

What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin?

US resumes surveillance drone flights over Black Sea after Russia intercept