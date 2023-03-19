Putin visited Mariupol city at night ‘as befits a thief’: Ukraine defense ministry
Ukraine’s defense ministry said Sunday that President Vladimir Putin’s surprise visit to the port city of Mariupol, which fell under Russian control last year, took place during the night “as befits a thief.”
“As befits a thief, Putin visited Ukrainian Mariupol, under the cover of night. First, it is safer. Also, darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and keeps the city his army completely destroyed and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes,” the ministry said on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia’s Putin make surprise trip to Ukraine’s Mariupol, first to occupied Donbas
What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin?
US resumes surveillance drone flights over Black Sea after Russia intercept
-
Russia’s Putin make surprise trip to Ukraine’s Mariupol, first to occupied DonbasPresident Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol, Russian state media reported on Sunday, in what would be the Kremlin leader’s first trip ... World News
-
Ukraine says country struck by overnight drone attackUkraine said Saturday it was struck overnight by a volley of explosive drones, some of which reached the relatively peaceful Lviv region in the ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from UkraineRussian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday on an unannounced visit to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the ... World News
-
US says China’s calls for ceasefire in Ukraine would consolidate ‘Russian conquest’The United States opposes Chinese calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying this would simply consolidate “Russian conquest” and allow the Kremlin to ... World News
-
Polish, Slovak jets delivered to Ukraine will be ‘destroyed’: KremlinThe Kremlin said Friday that fighter jets given to Ukraine by Poland and Slovakia would be destroyed, and repeated that Western arms deliveries to ... World News
-
Polish MiG-29 to Ukraine ‘does not change’ US opposition to sending jets: White HousePoland's move to become the first country to send MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine does not alter the US decision against sending its own fighter aircraft ... World News
-
UN investigators say no findings yet of genocide within UkraineA United Nations investigation into human rights violations in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country has not concluded that a genocide has ... World News
-
Explainer-Bakhmut: Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small cityOver 90 percent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played ... Features
-
White phosphorus munitions fired in Ukraine: ReportsWhite phosphorus munitions were fired on Tuesday from Russian positions on an uninhabited area by the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP ... World News