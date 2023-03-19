Theme
A woman walks next to bombed theatre in Mariupol. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin visited Mariupol city at night ‘as befits a thief’: Ukraine defense ministry

AFP, Kyiv
Ukraine’s defense ministry said Sunday that President Vladimir Putin’s surprise visit to the port city of Mariupol, which fell under Russian control last year, took place during the night “as befits a thief.”

“As befits a thief, Putin visited Ukrainian Mariupol, under the cover of night. First, it is safer. Also, darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and keeps the city his army completely destroyed and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes,” the ministry said on Twitter.

