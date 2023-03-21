Theme
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Minister of Finance and leader of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem March 5, 2023. (Reuters)
France says Israel minister’s ‘no Palestinians’ tirade ‘irresponsible’

AFP
France on Tuesday described as “irresponsible” a firebrand Israeli minister’s remarks denying the existence of the Palestinian people.

“We call on persons who have been called to high office within the Israeli government to show the required dignity, to respect that of others, and to refrain from all action or declaration that could contribute to the escalation of tensions,” the foreign ministry said, after Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made the comments on Sunday in Paris.

