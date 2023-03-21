France says Israel minister’s ‘no Palestinians’ tirade ‘irresponsible’

France on Tuesday described as “irresponsible” a firebrand Israeli minister’s remarks denying the existence of the Palestinian people.

“We call on persons who have been called to high office within the Israeli government to show the required dignity, to respect that of others, and to refrain from all action or declaration that could contribute to the escalation of tensions,” the foreign ministry said, after Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made the comments on Sunday in Paris.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

Israel parliament repeals law that banned four West Bank settlements

Israel rejects minister’s behavior over flag, Jordan says

Britain, Israel aim to deepen tech, trade, security ties