Raila Odinga (C), the leader of the Kenyan opposition coalition “Azimio la Umoja”, speaks to supporters during a mass rally claiming the last Kenyan presidential election was stolen from him and blames the government for the hike of living costs in Mathare slum in Nairobi on March 20, 2023. (AFP)
Protests

Kenya says 238 protesters arrested, 31 police hurt

AFP
Kenyan police said Tuesday they had arrested 238 people during the previous day’s violent protests over the surging cost of living that also saw 31 police officers injured.

Protesters had joined demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya on Monday in response to a call by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga for a day of action against the government of President William Ruto.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators, some of whom were hurling rocks and burning tyres, as well as Odinga’s motorcade.

It was the worst violence since Ruto took office six months ago after narrowly beating Odinga in an election his defeated rival claims was “stolen.”

The inspector general of police, Japhet Koome, said in a statement that 213 people were arrested in Nairobi and 24 officers injured.

In the province of Nyanza, an opposition stronghold in western Kenya, there were 25 arrests while seven officers were hurt, he said.

Police had also announced on Monday that a university student was killed in the western town of Maseno after officers fired live bullets during “skirmishes” with protesters who were “pelting stones.”

