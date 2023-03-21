Mexican president calls US State Department ‘liars’ after rights report
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday forcefully rejected criticism of his government’s record on human rights, describing reports of official abuses made in a new US State Department study as “lies.”
The report issued on Monday said there were credible reports in Mexico of unlawful or arbitrary killings by police, military, and other officials; forced disappearance by government agents; as well as torture and inhuman treatment by security forces.
