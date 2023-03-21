Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands after delivering a joint statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands after delivering a joint statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)

Putin says Russia-China ties have ‘unlimited possibilities’

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing have “unlimited possibilities,” following talks with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Moscow.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am sure that Russian-Chinese cooperation has truly unlimited possibilities and prospects,” Putin said at a state dinner following the talks, where he toasted the “prosperity” of Russian and Chinese people.

Read more:

Putin offers to meet China’s growing energy demands, Xi wants ‘practical’ cooperation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size