Russian defense minister warns of possible ‘nuclear collision’: Report

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday there were fewer and fewer steps left before a potential “nuclear collision” between Russia and the West, Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu was responding to media reports that Britain would supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium, a move to which he said Moscow would respond, Interfax reported.

