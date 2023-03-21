Theme
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian defense minister warns of possible ‘nuclear collision’: Report

Reuters
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday there were fewer and fewer steps left before a potential “nuclear collision” between Russia and the West, Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu was responding to media reports that Britain would supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium, a move to which he said Moscow would respond, Interfax reported.

