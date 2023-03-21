Theme
A general view of the city of Kabul. Tremors were felt across Kabul and parts of Pakistan. (Reuters)
Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits north Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan, India

Reuters
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, causing strong shaking across the country and in the north of neighboring Pakistan.

The tremor had a depth of 194 km and its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.

It was not immediately clear whether the tremor had caused damage or casualties.

Shaking could be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.

