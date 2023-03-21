More US sanctions against Iran for drone and weapons programs

The US issued more Iran-related sanctions on Tuesday, targeting four companies and three individuals in Turkey and Iran accused of aiding Tehran’s drone programs.

The latest sanctions target what the US says is involvement in procuring equipment, including European-origin engines of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in support of Iran’s drone and weapons programs.

This procurement network is working on behalf of the Iranian ministry of defense and armed forces logistics (MODAFL), the Treasury Department said.

“Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

He added: “The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military-industrial complex.”

Tuesday’s sanctions come after an earlier move this month by the US to designate a China-based network in connection with Iran’s drone program. Washington has ramped up sanctions targeting Iran’s drone manufacturers and their executives since September 2022. This was around when talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal appeared to hit a standstill, and the Biden administration responded with increased pressure via sanctions.

