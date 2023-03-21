Theme
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a press conference in Kyiv on February 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy confirms invitation to China for talks, ‘waiting for answer’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv has invited China to talks and is waiting for an answer from Beijing, as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts China's Xi Jinping in Moscow.

“We offered China to become a partner in the implementation of the peace formula. We passed over our formula across all channels. We invite you to dialogue. We are waiting for your answer,” Zelenskyy told a press conference, adding that: “We are receiving some signals, but there are no specifics yet”.

Developing.

