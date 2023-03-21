Ukraine waiting for confirmation of Zelenskyy call with China’s Xi: Report
Kyiv is waiting to hear if a call will take place between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview published on Tuesday.
“I don’t know, we are waiting for confirmation,” Vereshchuk said when asked whether a call between the two leaders will take place.
“That would be an important move. They have things to say to each other,” Vereshchuk told the Corriere della Sera Italian daily.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US: ‘World should not be fooled’ by China's Xi proposals in Russia