Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukraine and China two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
The flags of Ukraine and China. (File photo)

Ukraine waiting for confirmation of Zelenskyy call with China’s Xi: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kyiv is waiting to hear if a call will take place between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I don’t know, we are waiting for confirmation,” Vereshchuk said when asked whether a call between the two leaders will take place.

“That would be an important move. They have things to say to each other,” Vereshchuk told the Corriere della Sera Italian daily.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US: ‘World should not be fooled’ by China's Xi proposals in Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size