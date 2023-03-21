Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
BP holds 60 percent of the Block 61 project in Oman. (Reuters)
BP holds 60 percent of the Block 61 project in Oman. (Reuters)

Union calls off strike at BP North Sea assets after pay deal

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Offshore workers employed by Sparrows Offshore Services on BP’s North Sea installations have called off strike action after securing an extra three weeks paid leave on BP assets, British union Unite said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The strike involved almost 50 workers at BP’s Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations in the North Sea, with the deal being equivalent to a 10 percent pay rise.

“We are pleased a resolution has been reached between Sparrows and the trade unions representing their workforce,” a BP spokesperson said.

Read more:

Oil giant Saudi Aramco says has profits of $161.1 bln in 2022

CO2 emissions edge up to record high in 2022, even as clean tech offsets rise: IEA

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to build two solar plants in Uzbekistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size