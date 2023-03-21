Union calls off strike at BP North Sea assets after pay deal

Offshore workers employed by Sparrows Offshore Services on BP’s North Sea installations have called off strike action after securing an extra three weeks paid leave on BP assets, British union Unite said on Tuesday.

The strike involved almost 50 workers at BP’s Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations in the North Sea, with the deal being equivalent to a 10 percent pay rise.

“We are pleased a resolution has been reached between Sparrows and the trade unions representing their workforce,” a BP spokesperson said.

