Afghan Taliban raid in Kabul kills 3 ISIS members

An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s capital killed three members of ISIS, a Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday.

The regional affiliate of ISIS — known as ISIS-K— has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shia minority.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government spokesman, the operation on Tuesday targeted an ISIS hideout in Kabul and killed three prominent members of the militant group who were plotting attacks during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which starts Thursday.

“The IS members used the hideout to carry out attacks in Kabul city and planned to target religious places and civilians during the upcoming month of Ramadan,” Mujahid said. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

