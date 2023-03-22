Theme
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. (Reuters)
At least nine dead, 44 injured in Pakistan after earthquake

At least nine people were dead and 44 injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a government official said, after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake with its epicenters in Afghanistan struck late on Tuesday.

At least 19 houses were partially damaged by the earthquake, Abdul Basit, a senior official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government told Reuters on Wednesday.

