Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin bids farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping after a reception in honor of the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin bids farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping after a reception in honor of the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. (Reuters)

China’s Xi leaves Moscow after summit with Putin

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday after a summit with Vladimir Putin that the two leaders hailed as a “new era” in their relationship, Russian news agencies reported.

The Chinese president’s plane left Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after being seen off by a guard of honor who played the Russian and Chinese national anthems, the RIA Novosti news agency said.

High-ranking Russian government officials attended the send-off.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin and Xi hailed a “new era” in their relationship during the visit and discussed Beijing’s proposals to end the Ukraine conflict.

Western countries have said China’s peace proposals could enable Moscow to freeze much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

Xi’s Moscow visit has been viewed as a boost for Putin, who is subject to an International Criminal Court warrant over accusations of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Read more:

US dismisses China mediation on Ukraine as not ‘impartial’

‘No limits’ partnership: Xi and Putin bolster ties in politics, energy, trade

China boosts South Pacific influence with Solomon port deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size