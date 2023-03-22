Ethiopia removes Tigray party from terror list after November ceasefire
Ethiopian lawmakers agreed to remove the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s designation as a terrorist group, following a ceasefire signed four months ago to end a two-year civil war.
Parliament approved the resolution on the basis of the November 2 peace agreement, state-controlled Fana Broadcasting Corp. reported.
The TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army were declared terrorist organizations in May 2021 by the House of People’s Representatives, months after war broke out against federal troops in the northern Tigray region.
The declassification comes a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ethiopia, where he met government and TPLF officials. He announced $331 million of humanitarian assistance and called for reconciliation and accountability for human-rights abuses.
