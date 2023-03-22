North Korean official says pressure on nuclear weapons amounts to war declaration

Pressure to give up nuclear weapons amounts to a declaration of war, a North Korean foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, according to the state KCNA news agency.

The comment was in response to the US representative at the United Nations mentioning the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, KCNA said.

