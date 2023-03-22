Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A satellite image of the radiochemical laboratory at the Yongbyon nuclear plant in North Korea by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North released on July 14, 2017. “Includes material Pleiades © CNES 2017 Distribution Airbus DS / Spot Image, all rights reserved.” Courtesy Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image of the radiochemical laboratory at the Yongbyon nuclear plant in North Korea by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North released on July 14, 2017. (Reuters)
Nuclear

North Korean official says pressure on nuclear weapons amounts to war declaration

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Pressure to give up nuclear weapons amounts to a declaration of war, a North Korean foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, according to the state KCNA news agency.

The comment was in response to the US representative at the United Nations mentioning the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, KCNA said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

North Korea suspected to have fired cruise missile off its east coast

South Korea moves to ‘normalize’ military pact with Japan

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet thwarts drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size