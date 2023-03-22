Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured) lauded the news. (Reuters)

Poland to reinstate Israel envoy, ending diplomatic row: Israel

Reuters
Poland will reinstate its ambassador to Israel, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after relations between the countries deteriorated when Warsaw introduced a law limiting the ability of Jews to recover World War Two properties.

Holocaust education trips for Israeli students to Poland had been suspended last year but the trips have recently been restored.

In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve relations, saying they would mutually restore ambassadors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the restoration saying it symbolized a “positive step forward” in diplomatic relations with Poland.

“We are staring a new chapter in relations with Poland,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement. “Restoring the Polish ambassador to Israel and restoring school trips to Poland are important steps in strengthening the relations between the two states.”

