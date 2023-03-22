Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit: Buckingham Palace source

Protests in France may impact plans for Britain’s King Charles’ planned state visit next week, a Buckingham Palace source said on Wednesday.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are taking advice from the FCDO and the French side,” the source said.

Advertisement

“There may be an impact on logistics.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK’s Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

Britain’s King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation