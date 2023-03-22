Theme
Britain's King Charles greets people as he arrives to visit the Bolton Town Hall, in Bolton, Britain January 20, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters)
Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit: Buckingham Palace source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Protests in France may impact plans for Britain’s King Charles’ planned state visit next week, a Buckingham Palace source said on Wednesday.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are taking advice from the FCDO and the French side,” the source said.

“There may be an impact on logistics.”

