Russia’s Shoigu says coastal defense missiles deployed to Kuril islands
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that a division of Bastion coastal defense missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands, some of which Japan claims as its territory.
