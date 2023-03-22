Russia says sending uranium ammo to Kyiv would be ‘serious’ escalation

Russia on Wednesday warned of a “serious” escalation of the Ukraine crisis if Britain gives Kyiv armor piercing ammunition which contains depleted uranium.

“This is a step towards a further escalation, and a serious one at that,” Foreign Minister Sergy Lavrov said.

