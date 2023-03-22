Theme
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a statement on the Northern Ireland Protocol, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, February 27, 2023. (Reuters)
UK lawmakers approve ‘Stormont brake’ element of post-Brexit deal

Britain’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday voted to approve the key element of a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland reached between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the European Union last month.

Members of parliament voted by 515 to 29 in favor of the so-called “Stormont brake,” aimed at offering Northern Ireland more control over whether to accept any new EU laws.

