UK lawmakers approve ‘Stormont brake’ element of post-Brexit deal

Britain’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday voted to approve the key element of a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland reached between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the European Union last month.

Members of parliament voted by 515 to 29 in favor of the so-called “Stormont brake,” aimed at offering Northern Ireland more control over whether to accept any new EU laws.

