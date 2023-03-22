UK lawmakers approve ‘Stormont brake’ element of post-Brexit deal
Britain’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday voted to approve the key element of a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland reached between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the European Union last month.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Members of parliament voted by 515 to 29 in favor of the so-called “Stormont brake,” aimed at offering Northern Ireland more control over whether to accept any new EU laws.
Read more:
What has changed? Pro-Brexit Conservatives question UK PM Sunak’s deal
Boris Johnson skeptical about UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal
EU, UK hail ‘new chapter’ with deal to fix Brexit trade spat
-
What has changed? Pro-Brexit Conservatives question UK PM Sunak’s dealA small group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers are swimming against the tide of almost universal approval for a new deal between Britain and the ... World News
-
Boris Johnson skeptical about UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit dealFormer British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday poured cold water on current premier Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the European Union, ... World News
-
EU, UK hail ‘new chapter’ with deal to fix Brexit trade spatThe UK and the European Union sealed a deal on Monday to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland, hailing the agreement ... World News