Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar: State Dept official

Reuters, Jakarta
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States will announce further sanctions against entities inside Myanmar in the coming days, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said the sanctions will make it more difficult for Myanmar’s junta to generate revenue to buy weapons.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’re continuing to ratchet up pressure on the junta,” Chollet said, calling Myanmar a “failed state in the heart of Southeast Asia”.

Myanmar’s military overthrew an elected government in 2021 and has since led a lethal crackdown on dissent, trapping the country in chaos.

The United States and other Western countries have already announced a series of sanctions targeting junta members and other officials, seeking to curb their ability to raise money.

Read more:

US to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size