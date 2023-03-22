US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar: State Dept official

The United States will announce further sanctions against entities inside Myanmar in the coming days, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said the sanctions will make it more difficult for Myanmar’s junta to generate revenue to buy weapons.

“We’re continuing to ratchet up pressure on the junta,” Chollet said, calling Myanmar a “failed state in the heart of Southeast Asia”.

Myanmar’s military overthrew an elected government in 2021 and has since led a lethal crackdown on dissent, trapping the country in chaos.

The United States and other Western countries have already announced a series of sanctions targeting junta members and other officials, seeking to curb their ability to raise money.

