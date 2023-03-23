Theme
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo
The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. (Reuters)

Britain’s parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices

Reuters
Britain’s parliament will block TikTok on all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network, citing the need for cybersecurity, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.

“Following the government’s decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network,” the spokesperson said.

“Cyber security is a top priority for parliament.”

