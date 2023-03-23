Britain’s parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices

Britain’s parliament will block TikTok on all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network, citing the need for cybersecurity, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Following the government’s decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network,” the spokesperson said.

“Cyber security is a top priority for parliament.”

Read more:

TikTok CEO to face tough questions as calls for US ban grow