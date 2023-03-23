China statement false on US destroyer being expelled from South China Sea: US Navy

The United States Navy on Thursday said a Chinese military statement saying it drove away a US destroyer from the South China Sea was false.

“The USS Milius is conducting routine operations in the South China Sea and was not expelled. The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows,” a statement from the US Navy 7th Fleet said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China’s military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea