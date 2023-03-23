Ethiopia PM’s office says Tigray interim administration set up as part of peace plan
Ethiopia’s office of the Prime Minister said on Thursday an interim administration for the Horn of Africa country’s northern region of Tigray has been established, a key step in implementation of a peace plan to end war there.
The interim administration was set up by the upper chamber of Ethiopia’s parliament with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointing Getachew Reda, as a head of the interim administration, a statement posted on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Establishment of a temporary administration for Tigray was part of a peace pact signed in South African in November between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government to end the war in Tigray.
It was necessary “to establish an inclusive interim administration ensure a sustainable peace and stop conflict,” the statement said.
The conflict ended with a truce signed in Pretoria last November after tens of thousands of people were killed and millions forced from their homes.
Read more: Ethiopia removes Tigray party from terror list after November ceasefire
-
Ethiopia removes Tigray party from terror list after November ceasefireEthiopian lawmakers agreed to remove the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s designation as a terrorist group, following a ceasefire signed four months ... World News
-
Ethiopia says US war crime allegations ‘inflammatory’Ethiopia’s government on Tuesday accused the US of taking a “partisan” approach by alleging that its forces, and Eritrean troops, had committed war ... World News
-
Blinken determines war crimes committed in Ethiopia conflictThe United States has determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Eritrean Defense Forces, Tigray People’s Liberation ... World News
-
Amnesty calls on Ethiopia to end social media blackoutAmnesty International on Thursday called on Ethiopian authorities to restore access to social media networks including Facebook, TikTok and YouTube as ... World News
-
At least 50 killed in Ethiopia’s Oromia region: Rights bodyAt least 50 people died in ethnic violence in Ethiopia’s Oromia region this month, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday.The ... World News
-
Ethiopia holds referendum on creation of a 12th regional state in the southEthiopians were voting on Monday in a referendum on the creation of a 12th regional state in the south of the country, the third such ballot in under ... World News
-
Ethiopia’s government says sending funds to cash-strapped TigrayThe Ethiopian government said Saturday it is sending the equivalent of more than $90 million to Tigray’s capital as it starts to restore banking ... World News
-
Ethiopia PM meets Tigray region leaders for first time since peace dealEthiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met senior leaders of the Tigray region forces on Friday for the first time since they signed a peace deal with ... World News