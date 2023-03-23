Theme
FILE PHOTO: Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray authorities who is flanked by other officials, witnesses the signing of the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces, laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal, in Nairobi, Kenya November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo
Ethiopia PM’s office says Tigray interim administration set up as part of peace plan

Reuters, Addis Ababa
Ethiopia’s office of the Prime Minister said on Thursday an interim administration for the Horn of Africa country’s northern region of Tigray has been established, a key step in implementation of a peace plan to end war there.

The interim administration was set up by the upper chamber of Ethiopia’s parliament with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointing Getachew Reda, as a head of the interim administration, a statement posted on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said.

Establishment of a temporary administration for Tigray was part of a peace pact signed in South African in November between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government to end the war in Tigray.

It was necessary “to establish an inclusive interim administration ensure a sustainable peace and stop conflict,” the statement said.

The conflict ended with a truce signed in Pretoria last November after tens of thousands of people were killed and millions forced from their homes.

Read more: Ethiopia removes Tigray party from terror list after November ceasefire

