Lavrov: Russia does not expect results of Nord Stream probe will be made public

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he did not expect that the findings of investigations into who was responsible for last year’s blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines would be made public.



The pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, were hit by unexplained explosions last September in what Moscow called an act of “international terrorism.”



Denmark, Germany and Sweden have conducted their own investigations into the blasts. Moscow has repeatedly complained that it has not been invited to the probes or kept informed about their findings.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“I do not expect these investigations to be transparent, nor do I expect the results to be made available to the general public,” Lavrov said at a news conference.



Swedish and other European investigators say the blasts were caused by deliberate attacks, but they have not said who they think was responsible.



Moscow, without providing evidence, has blamed the explosions on Western sabotage.



Read more:

Germany says Nord Stream attacks may be ‘false flag’ to smear Ukraine

Advertisement

US intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group attacked Nord Stream pipelines in 2022

Russia tells UN it hasn’t been informed on progress of probe into Nord Stream blasts