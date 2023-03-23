Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A heavy-weight Proton-K space rocket carrying a military satellite of the Cosmos series is launched at the Russian space center Baikonur in Kazakhstan. (File photo: Reuters)
A heavy-weight Proton-K space rocket carrying a military satellite of the Cosmos series is launched at the Russian space center Baikonur in Kazakhstan. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia launches military satellite into space: Defense ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia said on Thursday it had launched a military satellite into space from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

“On Thursday, March 23, at 09:40 a.m., a medium-class Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian defense ministry was launched from the Plesetsk launch site in Arkhangelsk Region by combat crews of the Space Forces,” the defense ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK Space Agency invests $3.5mln in Rolls-Royce nuclear power for future Moon base

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size