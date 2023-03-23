Russia launches military satellite into space: Defense ministry

Russia said on Thursday it had launched a military satellite into space from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
“On Thursday, March 23, at 09:40 a.m., a medium-class Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian defense ministry was launched from the Plesetsk launch site in Arkhangelsk Region by combat crews of the Space Forces,” the defense ministry said.
