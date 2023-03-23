Russia’s Medvedev says West won’t leave Russia, China alone: TASS

The West dislikes Russia and China’s independence and the coming decades will not be quiet as it will try to break Russia up into smaller and weaker states, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

In an interview with state news agency TASS, Medvedev said Ukraine was part of “Greater Russia”, adding that he saw no prospects for reviving Russia’s ties with the West in the near future.

Medvedev is now deputy chairman of Russia’s security council.

