Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev talks during a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Barack Obama at the Villa Le Cercle in Deauville, western France, on May 26, 2011, during the G8 summit. G8 leaders meeting in France are to call for an end to the bloody repression of protests in Libya and Syria and for Israel and the Palestinians swiftly to engage in meaningful peace talks. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo by Nicholas KAMM / AFP)
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev talks during a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Barack Obama at the Villa Le Cercle in Deauville, western France, on May 26, 2011, during the G8 summit. G8 leaders meeting in France are to call for an end to the bloody repression of protests in Libya and Syria and for Israel and the Palestinians swiftly to engage in meaningful peace talks. (AFP)

Russia’s Medvedev says West won’t leave Russia, China alone: TASS

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The West dislikes Russia and China’s independence and the coming decades will not be quiet as it will try to break Russia up into smaller and weaker states, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

In an interview with state news agency TASS, Medvedev said Ukraine was part of “Greater Russia”, adding that he saw no prospects for reviving Russia’s ties with the West in the near future.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Medvedev is now deputy chairman of Russia’s security council.

Read more:

Analysis: China's sway over Russia grows amid Ukraine fight

US’ Blinken says China has not ‘crossed line’ on lethal aid to Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size