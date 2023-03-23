Ukraine U-turns on Russian pullout from Kherson town

Ukraine’s army said Thursday that it had mistakenly announced the withdrawal of Russian forces from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region.

“The occupiers are still temporarily in Nova Kakhovka. Information about the alleged withdrawal of the enemy from this settlement was made public as a result of incorrect use of available data,” Ukraine’s general staff said on the Telegram messenger.

