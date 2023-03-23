Suspect charged with attempted murder after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques

British police said on Thursday they had charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder following incidents where two men were set alight after leaving mosques.



West Midlands Police said Mohammed Abbkr was alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents in west London on February 27 and Birmingham, central England, on March 20.



In the first incident, an 82-year-old man was engaged in conversation by a man as they both left the West London Islamic Center before he was doused in a liquid and set alight. Police said the injured man suffered burns to his face and arms.



The second man, 70, was walking home from a mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham on Monday evening when he was approached by a man who sprayed him with a substance and then set his jacket alight. Police had said the man was in hospital with severe injuries.



Earlier this week, British counter-terrorism officers were called to assist the investigation.



“This was a joint investigation between West Midlands Police, Counter Terrorism Policing and the Metropolitan Police,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.



