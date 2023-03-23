Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Kherson region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the southern region of Kherson, where he toured local infrastructure and promised to “restore everything” following Russia’s invasion.

The visit, to a region where Ukraine staged a successful counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces late last year, was his second outside Kyiv this week. On Wednesday he visited troops near the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. “I spoke with local residents about their current issues and needs,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app under footage of his visit to Kherson region.

“We will restore everything, we will rebuild everything. Just like with every city and village that suffered because of the occupiers.”

The Ukrainian counteroffensive last year pushed Russian troops out of the regional capital Kherson after months of occupation. Workers in the region are now busy restoring power and the water supply.

“We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector!” Zelenskyy wrote in a separate post showing him inspecting energy infrastructure.

“I am grateful to everyone who works for this and returns the light to our people!”

