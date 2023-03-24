At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine: Officials

Overnight Russian missile strikes, and shelling killed at least seven civilians in northern and eastern Ukraine, regional officials said on Friday.

Emergency services said five civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka in the eastern region of Donetsk region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said two were killed and seven wounded following intense shelling of Bilopillia in the northern region of Sumy.

