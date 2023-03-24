Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine: Officials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Overnight Russian missile strikes, and shelling killed at least seven civilians in northern and eastern Ukraine, regional officials said on Friday.

Emergency services said five civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka in the eastern region of Donetsk region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said two were killed and seven wounded following intense shelling of Bilopillia in the northern region of Sumy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian officer sentenced to 6.5 years for deserting amid war he opposed

Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia’s assault on Bakhmut flags

Blinken suggests role for diplomacy on Ukraine borders

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size