At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine: Officials
Overnight Russian missile strikes, and shelling killed at least seven civilians in northern and eastern Ukraine, regional officials said on Friday.
Emergency services said five civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka in the eastern region of Donetsk region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said two were killed and seven wounded following intense shelling of Bilopillia in the northern region of Sumy.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russian officer sentenced to 6.5 years for deserting amid war he opposed
Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia’s assault on Bakhmut flags