Charles III visit to France postponed over protests: Paris

A planned visit to France from Sunday by King Charles III has been postponed due to ongoing protests over pension reform, the French presidency announced.

“This decision was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone conversation between the president and the king this morning,” said a statement.

“This state visit will be reorganized as soon as possible.”

