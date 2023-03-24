Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, February 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, on February 3, 2023. (Reuters)

China attaches high importance to data privacy, security: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China attaches high importance to data privacy and security, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had never asked, nor would ever ask, any company to provide data or intelligence located in foreign countries.

The spokesperson was responding to a question on testimony by TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew at a US Congressional hearing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Britain’s parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices

US state to require parental control for social media

TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size