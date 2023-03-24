China attaches high importance to data privacy, security: Ministry
China attaches high importance to data privacy and security, its foreign ministry said on Friday.
Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had never asked, nor would ever ask, any company to provide data or intelligence located in foreign countries.
The spokesperson was responding to a question on testimony by TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew at a US Congressional hearing.
