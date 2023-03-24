Theme
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg deliver a press conference on the occasion of Estonia’s Independence Day on February 24, 2023 in Tallin, Estonia. (AFP)
Estonia expels Russian diplomat for ‘justifying’ Moscow’s military action

Reuters, Vilnius
Estonia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had decided to expel a Russian diplomat working at Moscow’s embassy in Tallinn.

The diplomat was “spreading propaganda that justifies Russia’s military action and causing divisions in Estonian society,” it said in a statement.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it would respond to the expulsion, without providing further detail. “As previously stated by the Russian side, Russia will give an appropriate response,” the ministry told the RIA Novosti news agency.

