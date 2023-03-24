Estonia expels Russian diplomat for ‘justifying’ Moscow’s military action

Estonia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had decided to expel a Russian diplomat working at Moscow’s embassy in Tallinn.

The diplomat was “spreading propaganda that justifies Russia’s military action and causing divisions in Estonian society,” it said in a statement.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it would respond to the expulsion, without providing further detail. “As previously stated by the Russian side, Russia will give an appropriate response,” the ministry told the RIA Novosti news agency.

