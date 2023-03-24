Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for a working dinner at the presidential Elysee Palace, in Paris, on December 12, 2022. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for a working dinner at the presidential Elysee Palace, in Paris, on December 12, 2022. (AFP)

Macron says EU chief to join him on visit to China

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen would accompany him on an upcoming visit to China.

Macron is set to travel to China early next month for talks with President Xi Jinping, as Western leaders are urging Beijing to pressure Russia over the war in Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron said after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels that he had asked von der Leyen to come with him for part of the trip to present a “united voice” to China.

Macron has called on Beijing to help convince Moscow to end its year-long invasion of Ukraine.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party on the conflict, even as it has burnished it ties with Russia.

It published a 12-point position paper in February calling for urgent peace talks and a “political settlement” to end the conflict.

Macron has said China’s efforts are positive but insisted peace can only be achieved if Russia withdraws its troops.

Read more:

France, China agree to work together for Ukraine peace: Paris

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size