German police sealed the area at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. (Reuters)
German police sealed the area at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, on March 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Man drives into multiple people at regional airport in Germany injuring at least five

Reuters
A man drove into several people at Cologne Bonn Airport in western Germany, state police said on Friday.

The man, who was driving a rental car, injured “five or six” people in the incident, two of them police officers, a spokesperson said.

The suspect was detained and brought to a hospital in Cologne, and is set to be admitted to a closed psychiatric ward, a police spokesperson said.

