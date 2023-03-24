Theme
FILES) A file picture taken on May 28, 2013, shows employees working at the Uralkali, Russian potash fertilizer company, in the Urals city of Berezniki, more than 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow. Russia on August 27, 2013 summoned the Belarussian ambassador to Moscow to protest against the unacceptable arrest in Minsk of the chief executive of the leading Russian potash producer hours after he met the country's prime minister. Uralkali chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner was arrested at Minsk airport on Monday after visiting the ex-Soviet state on the personal invitation of Belarussian Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich. AFP PHOTO / ELEONORE DERMY (Photo by Eleonore DERMY / AFP)
A file picture taken on May 28, 2013, shows employees working at the Uralkali, Russian potash fertilizer company, in the Urals city of Berezniki, more than 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia could extend fertilizer export limits until November

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia could extend restrictions on fertilizer exports for six months until November to help support the domestic market, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

Moscow introduced temporary quotas on some of its fertilizer exports in late 2021 to ensure domestic supplies but has extended them continuously since. The current restrictions are due to expire at the end of May.

“Together with the trade ministry and the Federal Antimonopoly Service we are working on extending the existing set of measures on fertilizers for another six months, up to November inclusive,” Patrushev said.

Russia is one of the top producers of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing fertilizers worldwide.

