Russia’s Medvedev: Moscow forces may go to Kyiv or Lviv: RIA

Russian forces may have to advance as far as Kyiv or Lviv in Ukraine, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview to Russian news agencies.

“Nothing can be ruled out here. If you need to get to Kyiv, then you need to go to Kyiv, if to Lviv, then you need to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection,” RIA Novosti quoted Medvedev as saying on Friday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia's security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats

Russia’s Medvedev says West won’t leave Russia, China alone: TASS