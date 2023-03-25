Britain to announce plan to house migrants on military bases within weeks: Report

Plans by the British government to move migrants out of hotels and into military bases or even disused ferries are expected to be announced within weeks, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Previous suggestions involving the use of holiday camps and student halls were less likely to be brought into action, the report said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The government has signaled it wants to end the use of hotels as asylum seeker accommodation.

“We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country,” a Home Office (interior ministry) spokesperson said.

“We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.”

Earlier this month, the government set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, a proposal some charities say could be impractical and criminalize the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals a key priority after the number of migrants arriving on the English south coast soared to 45,000 last year, up 500 percent in the last two years.

Read more:

UK’s Sunak raises concerns over Israel’s judiciary with Netanyahu

Britain tenders $95 mln contract to transport migrants

Gary Lineker removed from flagship BBC football show after Twitter posts on refugees