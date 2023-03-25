Theme
Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Gandhinagar on March 12, 2019. (Reuters)
India’s Rahul Gandhi says his expulsion from parliament politically motivated

Reuters
Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said Saturday his disqualification from parliament was retribution for his demanding a probe into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with controversial tycoon Gautam Adani.

“Please understand why I have been disqualified,” he told reporters. “I have been disqualified because the prime minister... is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani.”

