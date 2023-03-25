India’s Rahul Gandhi says his expulsion from parliament politically motivated

Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said Saturday his disqualification from parliament was retribution for his demanding a probe into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with controversial tycoon Gautam Adani.

“Please understand why I have been disqualified,” he told reporters. “I have been disqualified because the prime minister... is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani.”

